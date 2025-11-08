By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): As temperatures drop in Delhi NCR, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has come under the 'hazardous' category on Saturday, as of 7 pm. Top expert Naresh Trehan flagged several cases of hospitalisation due to the increasing air pollution in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, Trehan said that the increasing air pollution in Delhi remains a cause of concern for public health.

"It is a major hazard from a healthwise. Many people have to be hospitalised due to this. This is a disaster in a way for humanity. Public health is at a very high risk right now. There is an increase in lung problems, asthma, strokes," said Trehan, who is Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta - The Medicity.

Speaking on preventive measures to curb the crisis of air pollution, he advocated against the "blame game" and said that serious measures need to be taken. He said that the cloud seeding will work only if humidity levels are 60 per cent or above.

"The blame game should be stopped, and serious measures need to be taken. Cloud seeding will only succeed when the humidity in the environment is 60 per cent or above. But why can't we stop the burning of the stubble? You (government) are saying that we can go to war, but can't control this. This is very disturbing. It is affecting everyone, so why blame anybody?" Trehan said.

He further explained how toxic air pollution is affecting not only the lungs, but also other organs.

"It is not only affecting the lungs right now, because these particulates go everywhere. They get absorbed in the blood, and they go to your kidneys. They go to a liver. So the chronic effects of it are making the public sick, sicker than they would be if they were living in a cleaner way," Trehan said.

"What happens to children is that their neurological development gets affected. So like I said, there is an increase in terms of lung problems, of asthma, of strokes, of high blood pressure, and heart disease. So, people who are on a bottom line for kidney and liver failure, they get precipitated," the expert added. (ANI)

