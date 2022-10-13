Srinagar, Oct 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focused to give employment opportunities to the women living in the villages so that they could contribute in economy of their family, Union MoS Anupriya Singh Patel said on Thursday.

Patel, the Union MoS for Commerce and Industries visited Mammer where she inaugurated and also laid foundation stone of several road projects.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: 60-Year-Old Woman Stripped and Tied to Tree After Being Branded ‘Witch’ in Sahibganj.

The minister was on a two-day visit to the Ganderbal district under the public outreach programme of the central Government.

While interacting with the women entrepreneurs of SHGs, the minister said the Prime Minister is focused to give employment opportunities to the women living in the villages so that they could contribute in economy of their family.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Parents Sell Their Daughter at a Fair in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested.

She appreciated the Self Help Groups (SHGs) members for their handmade items that were showcased in the stalls put up there.

Patel also interacted with the members of District Development Council (DDC) and Block Development Council (BDC), Sarpanchs and locals who apprised her about various demands and raised several developmental issues of the areas.

She said the Centre has taken the initiative of public outreach under which 70 ministers are visiting J-K with the view to assess the execution of developmental projects and implementation of various welfare schemes in the UT, besides getting feedback and suggestion from the locals which would be shared with the Union Home Ministry so that timely and quality solution of the demands is ensured.

The minister also handed over financial assistance of Rs 67.94 lakh under Lower Education Assistance Scheme of Labour Department. She also distributed Old Age Pension Books, Sports Kits and Land Passbooks among the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Union MoS for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary visited district Shopian, in south Kashmir, under the third phase of the public outreach programme.

While taking review of the district development profile, the minister stressed upon officers to provide more employment avenues to youth, give more focus on infrastructure development and promote entrepreneurship ventures so that more employment opportunities are provided to the youth.

Chaudhary emphasised upon the need for taking intensified efforts for achieving best results of development and welfare outcomes for the larger interests of people.

He called for universal coverage of people in economically productive activities and said that employment creation and entrepreneurship should be the topmost priority of the administration.

The MoS also held a meeting and interacted with DDC, BDC members, Municipal Counsellors and other Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members and listened to issues and demands put forward for consideration and appropriate action from the visiting dignitary.

While interacting with the PRI members, he sought feedback from them about developmental achievements made in the district during past few years and assured that he will take up demanded issues with concerned for resolution.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)