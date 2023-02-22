Bengaluru, Feb 22 (PTI) The bitter public tussle between two senior women officers has reached the city civil and sessions court here, with IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri Dasari filing suit against 60 respondents, including IPS officer Roopa D.

Also Read | Budget Session of Puducherry Assembly to Be Held from 9th March 2023. – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The suit was filed by Sindhuri on February 21 and it came up for hearing before the LXXIII Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge on Wednesday.

Also Read | Earthquake Hit Chennai? IMD, NCS Rule Out Any Seismic Activity After Residents Felt ‘Mild Tremors’.

Rohini's advocate sought an injunction restraining the media and Roopa from making and publishing false and defamatory statements against her.

The court was told that as per service rules, Rohini has already filed a complaint with the Chief Secretary of the State and also lodged a police complaint against Roopa.

The advocate alleged that Roopa had obtained details from mobile phones illegally and released it in public domain. The suit claimed that the IPS officer had released private photos of Rohini on her Facebook page and also disclosed her mobile number.

The Court adjourned the case to Thursday for orders.

Over the last few days, allegations have been made by Roopa against Rohini accusing her of several "wrongdoings" and sending her photos to other IAS officers.

Terming the allegations as baseless, Rohini alleged that Roopa, who holds a responsible position, is making such comments against her out of personal hatred, and was behaving as if she had lost her mental balance.

With the public spat causing embarrassment, the two officers were transferred without posting by the Government on Tuesday.

Rohini was the Commissioner for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments while Roopa was the Managing Director of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation.

Roopa's husband Munish Moudgil, who was Commissioner, Survey Settlement and Land Records, was also transferred on Tuesday to the post of Principal Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms with immediate effect.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)