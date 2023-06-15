Jaipur, Jun 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that public welfare works are the priority of his government and attention is being given to every section of society.

Gehlot was addressing the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of various development works after interacting with beneficiaries of the "inflation relief camp" at Bari in Dholpur district.

"Due to the schemes and development works being implemented in the state, Rajasthan is the centre of discussions in the whole country. Special attention has been given to every class in the schemes run by the state government," the chief minister said.

Gehlot said the state government has not allowed any shortfall in development works and added that Rajasthan has emerged as a leader in every field. "Our target is to bring Rajasthan in the category of leading states by 2030," he said.

Gehlot inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development works worth about Rs 226 crore.

The chief minister also announced that the Maharani Avantibai Lodhi Development Board would soon be formed in the state. With this, plans and development will be made effectively for the Lodhi, Lodha, Nishad, Kashyap, Kevat and Siddha communities.PTI SDA

