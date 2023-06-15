Chennai, June 15: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin stepped up the attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of threatening opposition leaders with federal investigative agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation, and ED. During an address on his official Twitter handle, Stalin said, "Bharatiya Janata Party's idea of politics is, if they can't oppose anyone ideologically, politically and on election grounds, they would threaten them with investigation agencies like Income Tax, Central Bureau of Investigation, and ED."

His remarks come after the Enforcement Directorate arrested Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Minister Senthil Balaji early Wednesday in a money laundering probe. CM Stalin further added that they (BJP) only know this type of politics. "BJP has followed this anti-democratic model in the whole of India. They are just dubbing the same script in different states," CM MK Stalin said. Senthil Balaji Health Update: Tamil Nadu Minister, Hospitalised After Being Arrested by ED, Undergoes Coronary Angiogram, Hospital Recommends Bypass Surgery at the Earliest.

Hours after Senthil's arrest, Tamil Nadu Government on Wednesday ordered to "withdraw general consent" for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is being seen as a fallout of the ED action on the ruling DMK minister. Senthil Balajis' arrest, who was sent to 14 days of Judicial custody late Wednesday by Chennai principal district judge S Alli, triggered a political slugfest with the DMK saying it would not be intimidated by the threats of the BJP at the Centre.

Following Balajis's arrest, CM Stalin issued a statement claiming that the DMK will not be intimidated by the BJP's 'threats' and the people will teach the ruling party at the Centre a lesson in next year's Lok Sabha elections. He added that the DMK was firmly behind its leader and will mount a strong legal defence in the case. The CM alleged further that the ED had tortured Senthil Balaji to such an extent during the interrogation that he suffered chest pains. Even after he said he was cooperating with the probe, he was "pressured" to the extent that he suffered chest pains, Stalin said on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji Sent to Judicial Custody for 14 Days.

Balaji broke down while being taken into custody by ED officials for questioning in an alleged money laundering case in the wee hours of Wednesday. After raiding his premises on Tuesday, the central probe agency questioned the DMK leader. Tamil Nadu's Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday, said state Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji staged a "drama" after he complained of chest pain while being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case and called for his "resignation on moral grounds".

Opposition leaders came down heavily on the ED's "highhandedness" for questioning Balaji for long hours and then taking him into custody after searching his premises on Tuesday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed Balaji's arrest by the ED saying it is "nothing but political harassment and vendetta" by the central government.

