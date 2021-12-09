Puducherry, Dec 9 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry logged 28 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours pushing the overall tally to 1,29,156, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Thursday.

A 78-year old woman from the Puducherry region succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 1,877, Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release here.

The 28 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,729 samples and were spread over Puducherry (21), Karaikal (2) and Mahe (5).

Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, did not report any fresh case of infection during last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday.

The number of active cases stood at 241 which included 54 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 187 in home isolation, he said.

As many as 16 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours as the overall recoveries rose to 1,27,038.

He said the Health department has so far tested 20,03,939 samples and found 17,01,187 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 1.03 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.36 per cent respectively.

The Health Department has so far administered 12,90,861 doses which comprised 7,88,676 first dose and remaining 5,02,185 second dose, the Director said.

