Puducherry [India], February 23 (ANI): The Puducherry Assembly was adjourned sine die after a brief session of 22 minutes on Wednesday.

After transacting the scheduled business, Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam adjourned the House sine die.

As the Assembly session began, the MLAs of DMK and Congress staged a protest, demanding exemption in NEET examination, while also opposing the privatization of the power sector.

The Puducherry Assembly was last convened on September 2, 2021 for the Budget session.

The legislators of Puducherry Assembly stood in silence and paid tributes to CDS Bipin Rawat and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. (ANI)

