Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 19 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister Rangasamy has announced that ration items will be distributed directly to households in areas where there are no ration shops in Puducherry, according to the press statement.

Accepting various demands of the legislators today, on the 7th day of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly Budget Session, Chief Minister Rangasamy and ministers made various announcements.

Accordingly, while free rice is being provided to all family card holders through fair-price shops every month in Puducherry, Chief Minister Rangasamy announced that free rice will now be distributed door-to-door through vehicles in areas where there are no fair-price shops, said the statement.

Similarly, since the salinity of the water in seven areas under Urulayanpet and Uppalam constituencies in the city is high, Public Works Department (PWD) Lakshminarayanan announced that 20-litre water cans will be distributed free of cost to every household in the area every day from the upcoming Tamil New Year.

Furthermore, since all family card holders in Puducherry were given Rs 5,000 as Cyclone Benjal relief, a gas cylinder subsidy could not be provided for four months. Currently, those who purchased gas cylinders from October 25 to January 25 will be paid Rs 150 for yellow cards and Rs 300 for red cards as a subsidy from today, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Thirumurugan announced.

Meanwhile, on March 10, the first paperless session of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly began with the address of Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan.

Since it is the first session of the year, the Governor started with the address, and Chief Minister Rangasamy welcomed the Governor who arrived at the Assembly.

The 5th session of the 15th Puducherry Legislative Assembly was held on February 12, under the chairmanship of Assembly Speaker R. Selvam.

In this, permission was obtained for additional expenditure. Later, the meeting was adjourned indefinitely.

The 6th session of the 15th Legislative Assembly began with Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan's address. The debate on the Governor's address will be held on Tuesday (March 11).

Subsequently, on Wednesday (March 12) morning, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who is in charge of the Finance Department, will present the Puducherry state budget report for the years 2025-2026. (ANI)

