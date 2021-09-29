Puducherry, Sept 29 (PTI): The Territorial government is mulling a proposal to re-open schools for classes I to VIII from November 1.

Stating this on the sidelines of a special camp to vaccinate people against COVID-19 near here on Wednesday, the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "Puducherry and Karaikal regions are following the syllabus and curriculum adopted by neighbouring Tamil Nadu. So, it is likely that the Union Territory would decide on the re-opening of schools for classes I to VIII on November 1 as was decided by Tamil Nadu government."

Also Read | Stray Cow Attacks Octogenarian, Kicks and Tramples Him to Death in Broad Daylight in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

She said the Department of Education was considering the proposal. She said COVID-19 protocols would be observed in case schools here, too, re-open on November 1.

Also Read | Bypolls 2021: Polling in 3 Assembly Constituencies in West Bengal Including Bhabanipur And 1 in Odisha to be Held Tomorrow; Know Poll Timings, Candidates And Result Date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)