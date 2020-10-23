Puducherry [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A total of 153 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry taking the total cases in Union Territory to 33,986.

According to the UT Health Department, two people died due to coronavirus infection taking the death toll to 584.

Also Read | Mumbai Police to Transfer Salary Accounts of 50,000 Cops from Axis Bank.

Meanwhile, 216 people have recovered from the disease and the total discharged cases stand at 29,427.

The UT has 3,975 active cases of the viral disease. (ANI)

Also Read | Bengaluru Rains: Flood-Like Situation in Parts of City, Videos Show Waterlogging in Several Areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)