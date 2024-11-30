Pune (Maharastra) [India], November 30 (ANI): The Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 147th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) took place at the Khetarpal Parade Ground in Khadakwasla, Pune, on Saturday.

The event was reviewed by Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Air Staff. A total of 1,265 cadets participated in the parade, of which 357 cadets were from the passing out course.

The 147th course began its training in 2021, and after completing three years of rigorous military training, the cadets graduated in a grand and solemn ceremonial event.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff shared details about the event, The post read, "Passing Out Parade of 147th Course, NDA was held on 30 November 2024 at Khetarpal Parade Ground. Reviewed by Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, PVSM, AVSM, Chief of the Air Staff, the grand ceremony saw 1,265 Cadets on parade, including 357 from the passing out course"

The post further mentioned a significant moment that followed the parade, saying, "In a solemn ceremony at the Hut of Remembrance following the Passing Out Parade of the 147th Course, National Defence Academy, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, paid homage to the Bravehearts whose names are etched in its hallowed precincts."

Following their graduation, the cadets will be joining their respective pre-commissioning training academics. Those who have opted for the Navy will join the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, Kerala, while those joining the Army will head to the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun. The cadets who have chosen the Air Force will undergo training at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Hyderabad. Thus, marking this the beginning of their journey toward becoming commissioned officers in the Indian Armed Forces. (ANI)

