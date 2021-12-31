Pune, Dec 31 (PTI) The COVID-19 positivity rate in Pune city touched 5.9 per cent on Friday after 412 cases were detected following the testing of 6,944 samples, an official said.

Also Read | New Year 2022 Wishes: President Ram Nath Kovind Extends New Year Greetings to People.

This addition took the tally within civic limits to 5,10,218, though no death was reported during the day, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 8,067 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours; Omicron Tally Rises to 454.

There has been a steady rise in the infection count in Maharashtra's second-largest city and authorities have issued orders putting an attendance cap of 50 for marriages etc and 20 for funerals along with other curbs to reduce crowding.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)