Pune, Jan 23 (PTI) Pune district in Maharashtra on Sunday reported 13,726 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 13,43,104, an official said.

He said 6,299 cases were reported in Pune city, 4,376 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 2,307 in rural areas and 228 in cantonment limits.

As of Sunday, the Pune district has 2,906 active cases in institutional isolation and 90,520 cases in home isolation, the official added.

