Pune, Apr 7 (PTI) With the addition of 10,907 new coronavirus cases in Pune district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, its overall case count reached 6,04,037, a health official said.

The death toll due to the virus mounted to 10,402as 62 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

"Of these new cases, 5,651 are in areas located within the PuneMunicipal Corporation limits, where the caseload has grown to 3,05,372 now. However, 4,361 patients recovered and got discharge from hospitals," he said.

With 2,784 new cases in Pimpri Chinchwad, an industrial township near Pune city, the COVID-19 tally there stands at 1,58,768, the official said.

