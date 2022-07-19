Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): A fire broke out in an electric bike showroom in Pune, said the officials on Tuesday.

7 e-bikes were damaged due to the fire in Gangadham area.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Galaxy Watch 5 Launch Expected on August 10, 2022: Report.

"A fire broke out at an electric bike showroom last night, causing damage to about 7 bikes in the Gangadham area of Pune city, no injuries reported," said the Pune fire department.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | ISL 2022-23 Transfers: Bengaluru FC Sign Roy Krishna.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)