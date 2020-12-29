Pune, Dec 29 (PTI) The Pune police on Tuesday arrested eight MNS workers in connection with an attack on a warehouse of e-commerce giant Amazon as part of the party's protest over the issue of use of Marathi on its app and website.

A group of eight to ten members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena barged into the warehouse of Amazon in Kondhwa area on December 25 and damaged window panes.

The MNS had demanded that Amazon provide the option of using Marathi on its app and website.

"We have arrested eight persons in connection with the incident. All have been remanded in police custody for one day," said an officer from Kondhwa police station.

