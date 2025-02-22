Pune, February 22: Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner Shekhar Singh presented the municipal budget for the financial year 2025-26 before the Standing Committee on Friday. The budget outlines an estimated expenditure of Rs 6,256.39 crore, while the total outlay, including state and centrally sponsored schemes, stands at Rs 9,675.27 crore. Notably, this year's budget incorporates two innovative features--citizen participation and climate budgeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Shekhar Singh expressed gratitude to the citizens for their active engagement in the budget process. "We received 2,279 suggestions from citizens, of which 786 have been incorporated into the budget. This participatory approach ensures that our budget aligns with the city's developmental needs," he said. Pune: Elderly Man Duped of INR 2.5 Lakh After Receiving Fake PCMC Water Bill Message on WhatsApp, Case Registered.

For the ongoing fiscal year 2024-25, the projected revenue, including the opening balance, is Rs 5,841 crore. For 2025-26, the expected revenue stands at Rs 6,256.39 crore, with estimated expenditure at Rs 6,251.39 crore, leaving a closing balance of Rs 5 crore by March 2026.

To enhance property tax collection efficiency, PCMC is deploying advanced digital tools, including drone-based imaging. The upcoming year will see a strong focus on strengthening civic infrastructure, with major projects such as the PCMC City Centre, Annasaheb Magar Stadium, Samvidhan Bhavan, Industrial Training Centre for Excellence, a new administrative building, and DP Road developments. Mobility improvements will focus on junction upgrades and green bridges. BMC Elections 2025: Sanjay Raut Rebuffs Talks of Shiv Sena (UBT) Going Solo in Upcoming Civic Polls.

Water supply projects, including the Bhama Askhed Water Supply Scheme and the Pavana Water Pipeline Project, will receive significant allocations. Other major initiatives include drainage system upgrades, enhanced fire safety infrastructure, climate action planning, integrated solid waste management, and river rejuvenation efforts under the Mula-Pavana-Indrayani River Rejuvenation Project.

Additionally, PCMC is expanding educational infrastructure, deploying CCTV monitoring systems in schools, setting up new municipal schools, and developing the Talawade Biodiversity Park and Bahinabai Choudhary Zoological Park. PCMC has also Launched a Climate Budgeting framework and has become the third City in the country to do so after Mumbai and Banglore; PCMC has introduced a Climate Budgeting Framework, joining global cities like Oslo, London, and New York in integrating long-term climate resilience with financial planning. Every rupee allocated in this budget aims to reduce carbon emissions and strengthen climate adaptability. So far, 324 municipal officials across six departments have undergone climate budgeting training.

Shekhar Singh said, " Vision for 2025-26 is to strengthen financial sustainability and accountability, enhancing smart governance and public service delivery, promoting education and skill development, building a sustainable and climate-resilient urban ecosystem and also ensuring social equity and community. He also added, "This budget reflects our commitment to making Pimpri Chinchwad an internationally recognized, sustainable, and progressive city. Our financial planning prioritizes infrastructure, economic growth, and an improved quality of life for our citizens."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)