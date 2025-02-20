Pune, February 20: In a shocking incident, an elderly man was defrauded of INR 2.5 lakh after receiving a WhatsApp message from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The message, which appeared legitimate, warned the senior citizen that his water connection would be disconnected by 9 pm due to an "unpaid" January bill. Despite having already paid the bill, the victim was tricked into contacting a fraudster posing as a PCMC official. The scammer then convinced him to download an APK file, which resulted in the criminals accessing his phone and stealing a large sum from his bank account.

According to a report by The Times of India, the victim, a resident of Wakad, did not initially suspect the message was fraudulent as it included the official PCMC logo. The message urged him to contact an "update officer", whose number was provided, and the elderly man followed the instructions without hesitation. Upon calling the number, the scammer impersonated a PCMC employee and convinced him to download an APK file, claiming it was necessary to update his water bill details. Matrimonial Fraud in Pune: Woman Doctor Dies by Suicide After Married Man Poses As Single on Jeevansathi.com, Dupes Her of INR 10 Lakh After Promising To Marry Victim.

Once the APK was installed, the fraudsters gained access to the victim's phone, including sensitive banking information. Within an hour, the culprits siphoned off INR 2.5 lakh from his account. The victim later realized he had been scammed when he noticed the unauthorised transactions. He promptly filed a complaint with the Pimpri Chinchwad cyber police, who are now investigating the case. Cyber Fraud in Pune: Fraudsters Dupe Chartered Accountant of Rs Three Crore in Online Investment Scam in Baner; Investigation Launched After Six Cases Registered in 48 Hours.

Senior Inspector Ravikiran Nale of the Pimpri Chinchwad cyber police warned that this scam is part of a growing trend where fraudsters exploit people's trust by using fake bills and official logos. In a similar manner, previous scams have involved fake electricity disconnection messages. Authorities are urging citizens to remain cautious and avoid downloading suspicious files, especially those shared via unverified sources like WhatsApp.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2025 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).