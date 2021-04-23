Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): A pharmacist has been arrested for black marketing of anti-viral drug Remdesivir in Pune.

The Pune City police had received information about black marketing of Remdesivir in Kondhwa area of the city.

Accordingly, a trap was sent and a dummy customer was sent to the accused.

During the probe, it was revealed that the accused used to sell the injection at Rs 10,000 to those in need.

In further investigation, it was revealed that he had stolen the doctor's prescription from Covid-19 patients and had purchased Remdesivir based on that from the government hospital's drugstore, stated Crime Branch, Pune Police.

The accused has been identified as Ankit Solanki and a case has been registered against him.

Amid the shortage of Remdesivir in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 infections in the country, seven major pharmaceutical companies have already reduced the maximum retail price (MRP) of the anti-viral drug.

As per the revised price of major brands of Remdesivir injection 100mg/Vial', Cadila Healthcare Ltd's REMDAC which was earlier available at Rs 2,800, has been reduced to Rs 899.

The price of Syngene International Ltd's RemWin is reduced to Rs 2,450 from Rs 3,950. Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd's REDYX will be available at Rs 2,700 instead of Rs 5,400. (ANI)

Cipla Ltd's CIPREMI will now be available at Rs 3,000 instead of Rs 4,000, Maylan Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd's DESREM will be available at Rs 3400 instead of Rs 4,800, Jubilant Generics Ltd's JUBI-R will be available at Rs 3,400 instead of Rs 4,700 and Hetero Healthcare Ltd's COVIFOR will be available at Rs 3,490 instead of Rs 5,400. (ANI)

