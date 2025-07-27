Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): In a major crackdown on illegal activities, the Pune City Police late Saturday night raided a suspected rave party organised at a private property in the upscale Kharadi area of the city.

Acting on a tip-off, the police detained seven individuals and seized quantities of narcotic substances and liquor, a hukkah from the spot.

According to police officials, the raid was conducted by a team from the Crime Branch and the anti-narcotics units, with assistance from senior officers. "The property, situated in a residential complex, was being used to host the party without obtaining the necessary permissions".

"Based on reliable intelligence, a raid was carried out around midnight. We have detained seven persons, including both men and women. We have also recovered drugs, weed, and other banned substances," said a senior officer from the Pune City Police, who is part of the investigation team.

In preliminary investigations, medical tests of the detained individuals are also being conducted to check for drug consumption. Among the detained, a relative of senior politicians is also being named in the case.

The process of registering a case is also underway; further details are awaited. (ANI)

