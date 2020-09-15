Pune, Sep 15 (PTI) Collegians, social outfits, elected representatives have been roped in for the Maharashtra government's 'my family, my responsibility' campaign to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, he said the move had made the campaign, which aims to reach out and screen every household in the state to detect COVID-19 patients as well as those with SARI and flu symptoms, "community-driven and administration supported".

Also Read | ‘UPSC Jihad’ Show Row: Freedom of Journalists Is Supreme, Would Be Disastrous for Any Democracy to Control the Press, Says S-G Tushar Mehta in Supreme Court.

In rural areas, gram panchayat members and sarpanch will take part while corporators would help in urban areas, he added.

"To encourage volunteers, we have initiated various reward schemes. The volunteers will be evaluated on certain parameters and will be rewarded," Rao said.

Also Read | Toyota Motors Not to Expand Further in India Due to High Tax Regime? Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Quashes Fake Report.

He said testing capacity will have to be increased and bed management will be needed for the campaign.

Rao said efforts are on to increase beds in Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Solapur to stop patients coming to Pune.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)