Pune, Apr 11 (PTI)Punedistrict in Maharashtra reported 12,377 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 6,48,393, while 87 fatalities pushed the toll to 10,710, a health official said.

"Of the 12,377 cases, 6,679 were reported from the limits of PuneMunicipal Corporation, which now has 3,29,661 patients. 2,409 fresh cases were reported from the Pimpri Chinchwad area, taking the tally to 1,67,776. The total number of infections in rural, civil hospital andPunecantonment board area rose to 1,50,956," he said.

A total of 4,628 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day.

