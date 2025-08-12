Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): Pune-based entrepreneur Kunal Gupta is steering his e-bike startup towards Rs 150 crore in exports this year, with over Rs 100 crore worth of shipments planned for the United States alone, but fresh tariff barriers are threatening to put the brakes on growth.

When Gupta set out to build an e-cycle startup a few years ago, his goal was simple: to put Indian engineering on the global mobility map. Fast forward to 2025, and his company has lined up exports worth Rs 150 crore for the year, with more than Rs 100 crore headed to the United States.

But global trade is rarely a smooth ride; recent US tariff hikes on Indian e-bike imports, jumping from zero to 50 per cent, have hit the sector hard. Margins have tightened, shipments are being renegotiated, and some exporters are scaling back.

Speaking to ANI, co-founder of electric cycle manufacturer Emotorad, Kunal Gupta, said, "Prior to the 1st of April, we were sitting at a negligible zero duty structure as compared to what tariffs have done today. It has reached a 50 per cent price point, which will impact consumers in the USA and sales. It is a big hit for companies like us. I hope we get a new resolution soon, or some changes in a particular domain. The amount of exports we were supposed to do to our clients in the US... now they have to buy it at almost 1.5 times the cost. The product is becoming expensive for consumers, which will lower consumption and impact the entire supply chain. There are many more substantial markets worldwide where electric bikes are also consumed. We used to focus on the US as a market... Now, we'll have to diverge from the US and look at other markets, which include Europe, Australia, Japan, and other economies.

Gupta, whose social media post supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance on trade went viral, says his company is "shifting gears" to counter the impact of US duties by accelerating expansion into Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia, while also exploring overseas assembly facilities to navigate trade barriers.

The startup, which began in a small Pune workshop, has scaled rapidly by focusing on battery efficiency, urban-friendly design, and competitive pricing. Early orders from European distributors laid the foundation for breaking into the highly competitive US market.

With the global e-mobility sector projected to grow at double digits, Gupta is also investing in next-gen battery technology and connected bike features. "Our aim is not just to export but to establish India as a leader in e-mobility innovation," he added. (ANI)

