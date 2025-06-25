New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) A Delhi court has said reformation has a greater social purpose and if society cannot reform an offender, it is punishment for the society.

Three persons before the court were accused in a forgery case in which rich kids got admissions in prestigious schools in the capital on the basis of fake recommendation letters from senior government dignitaries, including officials in the PMO, Vice President secretariat and Delhi government.

The chief judicial magistrate sentenced 50-year-old Uwais-Ur Rehman and 40-year-old Uday Kumar to the period already undergone by them and a imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 each after they pleaded guilty.

Both had spent about three months in judicial custody during the trial in the 2012 case.

The judge also awarded imprisonment for working hour of the court for a day to co-accused Asghar Ali, 39, in an order passed on June 9 and imposed Rs 30,000 as fine.

The court said it was essential to understand crime as a social and individual phenomenon and the need to prevent its commission or repetition by adapting an attitude conducive to the re-socialisation and reformation of the criminal.

"The criminal's reformation serves a great social purpose and society itself becomes the greatest beneficiary of this reformation by being freed from their depredations. If the society cannot reform an offender, it is punishment for the society," it said.

While accepting their application pleading guilty in the case, the judge said, "I am satisfied that their plea of guilt is voluntary in nature and it is free from any force, fear or coercion and that applicants understands the consequences/ implications of their pleading guilty....there is no reason to doubt the case of the prosecution..."

According to the FIR, between 2008 and 2011 the accused persons conspired to make easy money by arranging admissions in schools on the basis of forged letters.

Consequently, these letters were used for admission of various children of rich people in certain schools here and they were charged handsome amount illegally, the CBI alleged.

The CBI accused them of dishonestly and fraudulently inducing the parents of the children and the school authorities in obtaining admissions.

While pleading guilty, the convicts submitted that they had genuine remorse for their criminal act and that they will not repeat the same in future.

They sought an opportunity for reformation, claiming that they will not repeat or indulge in such kind of acts in future.

The judge said the sentence of maximum imprisonment if awarded to the convicts should be harsh.

"The convicts have shown genuine desire to repent, therefore, they must be granted fair opportunity for reformation, so that they can become useful citizen of the country. Simultaneously, the convicts must be awarded such sentence, which discourages the other like minded people of the society from entering the world of crime... a fine balance is required to be maintained," the judge said.

The court noted the trial was on since 2012.

