Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 1 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday formed a three-member party committee to represent the SAD in the all Party meeting called by Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on February 2.

The committee includes Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, and Daljit Singh Cheema, according to a party press release.

The Punjab Chief Minister has convened the all-party meeting to discuss the farmers' agitation against agricultural laws in the light of the recent developments in the national capital.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at Punjab Bhawan. (ANI)

