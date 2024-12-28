Bathinda (Punjab) [India], December 28 (ANI): Eight people, including a child and four women, were killed, and several others were injured after a bus fell into a drain in Bathinda on Friday, the police said.

"8 people died in the accident including a child, a specially-abled person and four women," an official said.

Speaking to ANI,Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bathinda Amneet Kondal said, "46 passengers have been rescued, a total of 8 deaths have been confirmed, and the health condition of the rest is stable. When we asked the rescued people, they said that the bus was moving a bit fast and a vehicle coming from the opposite side collided with the bus and it fell into the drain."

On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his grief over the death of people in the accident and prayed to God for peace of the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured passengers.

In a post on X, CM Mann said, "Sad news of a private bus accident in Lasada Drain on Talwandi Sabo Road in Bathinda has been received. The administration team is present on the spot. The injured have been taken to the hospital, rescue operations are on, we are taking updates every moment. I pray to God for peace of the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured passengers."

The leader of the opposition (LoP) in the Punjab assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa also expressed sadness over the death of people in the accident and appeal to the state government to provide all possible assistance to the victims.

In a post on X, Bajwa said on Friday, "It is extremely saddening that a private bus coming from Sardulgarh to Bathinda met with a tragic accident at village Jeevan Singh Wala (Bathinda). It is reported that 8 people died and many were injured in this accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery and express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. I appeal to the Punjab government and administration to provide all possible assistance to the victims." (ANI)

