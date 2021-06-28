Chandigarh, Jun 28 (PTI) Punjab's main opposition party AAP on Monday alleged that "faulty" power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed during the tenure of the erstwhile SAD-BJP government were adversely affecting the state's power utility.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann also accused Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of not taking any action in the matter.

So far, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has paid Rs 20,000 crore as fixed charges to three private thermal plants set up during the tenure of the SAD-BJP government. Of this, almost Rs 5,700 crore had been paid without getting any power supply, Mann claimed in a statement here.

"There is no provision of any penalty in the PPAs even if the private players do not supply power throughout the peak summer and paddy season, which clearly exposes the intention of the private companies and the government," he said.

The Sangrur MP said the amount paid by the PSPCL to the thermal plants despite not getting any power supply from them was the result of the PPAs being signed without guarding the state's interests.

Lashing out at the Congress-led government, Mann said CM Singh had promised to issue a white paper on the PPAs signed by the SAD-BJP regime but had "failed" to do so.

He also alleged that Singh never tried to take any action regarding the "wrong" PPAs signed by the previous dispensation.

