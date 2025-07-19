Chandigarh, Jul 18 (PTI) AAP leader Anmol Gagan Maan on Saturday said she has resigned as a member of the Punjab Assembly and that she has decided to quit politics.

Maan, 35, is the MLA from the Kharar Assembly constituency. She announced her decision on X, urging Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to accept her resignation.

“My heart is heavy, but I have decided to leave politics. My resignation from the post of MLA to the Speaker should be accepted.

"My best wishes are with the party. I hope the Punjab government will live up to the expectations of the people,” said the 35-year-old leader in a post in Punjabi.

The singer-turned-politician did not give the reason for the decision. There was no immediate reaction from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

She had defeated Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Ranjit Singh Gill in Kharar seat by a margin of 37,885 votes in the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

Maan, who hailed from Mansa district, had joined AAP in July 2020. Later, she was made AAP youth wing co-president.

She also sang a campaign song for the Aam Aadmi Party in praise of party national convener Arvind Kejriwal before the 2022 assembly elections.

She became a minister and held the portfolios of tourism and culture, investment promotion, labour and hospitality in the AAP government. But in September 2024, the Bhagwant Mann government dropped four ministers, including Maan, from the Cabinet.

Maan married advocate Shahbaaz Singh Sohi in June 2024.

Before joining politics, she was a singer and gave her voice to songs like ‘Suit', ‘Ghaint Purpose' and ‘Sherni'.

