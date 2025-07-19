Varanasi, JulY 19: Five individuals, including the owner of a spa centre, were arrested for their alleged involvement in operating a sex racket, the police said on Saturday. The police received information about the alleged sex racket being run in the basement of Pritam Complex, located in the Cantt Police Station area, Varuna Zone, ADCP, Neetu said. Acting on the information, the police raided the spa and arrested three women and two men from the spot on Friday evening. Sex Racket Busted in Pune: Police Raid 3 Spas in Baner, Viman Nagar and Dhanori; 23 Women Rescued Including Foreign Nationals and Minors (Watch Video).

The entire network was allegedly being operated through Facebook and WhatsApp, and the police are investigating the mobile data of all the accused, the officer mentioned. Among those arrested was Pankaj Chaubey, the owner of the spa centre and the alleged network operator, the police stated, adding that he had previously been jailed for a similar offence.