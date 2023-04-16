Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 16 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers staged protests in Amritsar on Sunday against the CBI questioning of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise case.

Thousands of workers were seen at the protest.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Teen Dies by Suicide After Being Reprimanded by His Father for Failing in Exam.

Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Minister Dr Indrabir Nijjar, Minister Lalchand Kataruchak and Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar were also present along with the MLAs of Amritsar.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party also held a protest in support of Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal at the Sindhu border in Delhi.

Also Read | Blinkit Delivery Boys' Strike: Over 100 Dark Kitchens Shut Due to Strike in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida.

Several MLAs, including Health Minister Balbir Singh, Minister Chetan Singh Jodmajra and Minister Brahm Shankar Zimpa, were restricted from entering Delhi thus they held the protest at the Sindhu border.

Earlier in the day, AAP leaders and workers staged protests in various states against the arrest of party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by CBI in connection with the liquor policy scam case.

The workers were seen sitting on the roads and chanting slogans while some wearing handcuffs against the BJP in the national capital. The workers were seen attempting to cross the barricades and the police were seen pushing them back. The police asked the party workers to step inside the office.

AAP workers protested outside the party office in the national capital and raised slogans "Jail ke taale tutenge, Manish Sisodia chutenge".

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that they have come to court arrest as the agency has arrested Manish Sisodia in a false case.

"The Centre wants to arrest every leader, MLA and Minister of the AAP. So we have come to PM Modi that we have come to court arrest. All of us have come to court arrest. End our party and put us all in jail. The world should know that there is a dictatorship in India and the emergency situation is prevailing," AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said while speaking to ANI.

AAP workers also held protests in Odisha's Bhubaneswar and raised slogans against the BJP government at the Centre.

The party workers also demonstrated in Karnataka's Bengaluru. They were detained by the police.

The AAP workers also protested in Chandigarh.

BJP leader Anil Sarin slammed the AAP protests stating that the true face of the party has come to the fore.

"CBI has arrested Sisodia on the basis of evidence. Two ministers of the Punjab government have been charged with corruption," he said.

Protests were also held in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The protestors were detained.

Sisodia has been taken to the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi to seek custody.

Meanwhile, the CBI on Sunday released a statement on Sisodia's arrests, claiming he was giving evasive replies and wasn't cooperating in the ongoing investigation of the liquor scam case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)