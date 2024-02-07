Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 7 (ANI): The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police has arrested three associates of foreign-based terrorists-- Lakhbir Singh Landa and Harvinder Rinda.

The arrested persons, identified as Jobanjit Singh alias Joban, Bikramjit Singh alias Bikka and Kulwinder Singh alias Kala, were carrying out criminal activities on the directions of their foreign handlers, police said.

Also Read | Bomb Threat at DPS RK Puram: Suspect Used Dark Web To Send Hoax Bomb Threat Mail to Delhi Public School, Say Police.

Taking to social media platform, X, the Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, said, "In a major breakthrough, #AGTF Punjab has arrested 3 associates (Jobanjit Singh @ Joban, Bikramjit Singh @ Bikka & Kulwinder Singh @ Kala) of terrorists #Canada-based Lakbir Landa & #Pak-based Harwinder Rinda."

"Joban is wanted in UAPA , Arms Act, NDPS Act and IT Act offences and remained absconding for long The accused Joban & Bikka are also wanted in more than one 307 IPC cases Recovery: 2 pistols & 10 live cartridges. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were carrying out criminal activities on the directions of their foreign handlers," the state top cop wrote on X.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Surat: Stray Dogs Kill Four-Year-Old Girl in Gujarat.

Earlier on February 4, acting swiftly AGTF Punjab in a joint operation with Chandigarh Police and Central Agencies, has succeeded in arresting 3 operatives backed by foreign-based Gangster Goldy Brar They were involved in a firing incident at a residential area in Chandigarh on 19 January 2024. These accused fled to Bihar after committing the crime, they were tracked on their way from Bihar to Uttar Pradesh and nabbed at Gorakhpur Railway Station with the support of Gorakhpur Police.

On February 3, in a breakthrough, AGTF Punjab arrested two operatives: Mandeep Singh & Jatinder Singh of Lawrence Bishnoi & Goldy Brar Gang Mandeep had provided hideouts to the accused involved in Sidhu Moosewala's murder and also facilitated the escape of Gangster Deepak Tinu in 2017.

Both the accused have a criminal history with several criminal cases of Attempt to Murder, Extortion, Robbery, Arms Act registered against them in Chandigarh and Haryana. A recovery of 2 Pistols and 12 live cartridges was made. Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused were tasked to carry target killings of rival gangsters by their foreign-based handlers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)