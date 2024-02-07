New Delhi, February 7: The accused person behind the hoax bomb threat in Delhi Public School RK Puram sent the email through the dark web, police said on Wednesday. As per the police probe, the suspect accessed the dark web through which they used a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to send the email.

The case pertains to Friday, last week, when the Delhi Police registered a case after the Delhi Police School in RK Puram recieved an email of a bomb in the institute's premises. All students were evacuated from the school premises as a precautionary measure, police said. Bomb Threat at DPS RK Puram: Delhi Public School Receives Mail About Bomb Blast in School, Probe Launched.

A search operation began, but, nothing suspicious was found, police said. The police's investigation into this matter is underway. However, the police also suspect that some students of the school might be behind the incident. Further details are awaited.

