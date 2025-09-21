Punjab [India], September 21 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab, in a joint operation with Batala Police, Central Agencies, and Nagaland Police, arrested two key accused, Harmanpreet Singh, alias Harman, and his cousin, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, of Batala, from Kohima, Nagaland.

In a post shared on X on Sunday, DGP Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, said that both of the accused were wanted in the murder of Jugraj Singh, alias Jugga, at Cheema Khudi village, Batala, on September 9, 2025. "The accused are being brought to Punjab after obtaining transit remand from the competent court in Nagaland," DGP Punjab Police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that this target killing was executed on the directions of foreign-based Gangster Jaswinder Singh alias Manu Agwan, Mohammad Yasin Akhtar alias Jeeshan Akhtar, and Gopi Nawanseharia, Yadav said in X post.

"Punjab Police remains resolute in its commitment to dismantling organized crime and ensuring peace and harmony across the state," he added.

Earlier today, Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police thwarted a major cross-border smuggling attempt on the Gurdaspur border, making a recovery of a huge heroin consignment along with the apprehension of four narco-smugglers, said the BSF.

On Sunday morning, based on a credible input, BSF and Punjab Police meticulously planned and launched a joint operation in the area of village Thetharke of Gurdaspur, leading to the apprehension of 4 narco-smugglers and seizure of 5 packets of heroin (gross weight:10 kg) along with three mobile phones and 2 motorcycles from their possession.

The apprehended smugglers are residents of the village Manepur and Ballagan in Gurdaspur district, and Pakha Tara Singh and Palla colony in Amritsar, respectively.

"This notable achievement reflects seamless teamwork, dedication and commitment of the BSF and Punjab Police in safeguarding the nation's borders from the menace of narcotics smuggling and thwarting the nefarious designs of anti-national elements," the BSF said in a press release. (ANI)

