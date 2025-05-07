Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 7 (ANI): As the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered to conduct a nationwide mock drill, authorities in Punjab's Amritsar carried out a civil defence mock drill exercise on Wednesday evening.

A senior police official informed that two mock drill exercises would be conducted in the city, out of which, one was conducted at 4 pm while the second one would be conducted at 10.30 pm today, where sirens will be heard.

Residents have been urged to turn off their lights at 10:30 PM as part of the drill. Power supply will resume shortly after, the official said.

In a video message, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Amritsar, Sakshi Sahni, said, "Mock drill will be carried out in two ways. A siren will be heard at 4 pm, which will be for a simulation exercise... This will broadly be a practice drill. The second drill will be carried out at 10:30 pm, wherein another siren will be heard. There will be a blackout at that time. It is requested that everyone keep their lights off at that time... Power will be normally restored shortly after."

The official further requested the residents to not to believe on any fake news, adding that she has also received information about people indulging in black marketing and selling daily needs products at higher prices.

"I have also received information that some people are spreading misinformation and indulging in black marketing. I would like to warn all such people of strict action... The district administration will give you all the information and important updates. I urge everyone not to believe in fake news..." the official added.

This nationwide drill, mandated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, is part of a larger exercise to assess preparedness for potential security threats, particularly in light of rising tensions with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Meanwhile, India launched a strike at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor' in the early hours of Wednesday in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops.

India has carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades. (ANI)

