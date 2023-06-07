Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] June 7 (ANI): Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday appointed Dr Rajeev Sood the Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) in Faridkot.

Sood has been appointed for a period of three years, with effect from the date of his assumption of office.

The post of vice chancellor of BFUHS had fallen vacant in August last year following the resignation of Dr Raj Bahadur after he was "humiliated" at the hands of minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra.

Sood has been the dean of the RML Hospital-Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Delhi for five and a half years.

According to an official statement from the Governor House, Sood has extensive experience spanning 40 years in Medical Practice and has a rich administrative experience in various capacities.

"His teaching experience includes 26 years Post MCh and 12 years as Professor. He has been the Dean PGIMER, Delhi for five and a half years and the Founder Dean of ABVIMS for over a year. He has been attached to Parliament as Uro Consultant for 10 years and has been for 5 years the Uro Consultant to the President of India," the statement said.

It further said that Sood has over 50 research projects to his credit and has supervised 1000 thesis and projects.

He successfully conducted over 500 workshops, training modules and has published several national and international research papers.

Dr Rajeev Sood graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College of Delhi and cleared MS (General Surgery) from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and PGMIER-Delhi and subsequently did MCh(Urology) from AIIMS, New Delhi.

In July last year, the post of the VC had fallen vacant following eminent spine surgeon Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation who had decided to leave the post after facing humiliation on the hands on then health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra who during a visit to the varsity had asked the VC to lie on a dirty bed. (ANI)

