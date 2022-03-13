Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 13 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said that the party leader Bhagwant Mann alone will take oath on March 16 at the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's native village Khatkar Kalan while 16 Ministers would be sworn in later.

Sources said that the party has decided that only Mann will take oath since the swearing-in is taking place at a special and historic location. They also added that the Cabinet will shortly be expanded with the swearing-in of 16 other ministers.

Notably, Mann has invited Kejriwal to the oath-taking ceremony.

The AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is on a day-long visit to Amritsar where he is taking part in a roadshow to express gratitude to the people of the state for giving the party a two-third majority in Punjab.

Mann and Kejriwal visited Jallianwala Bagh on Sunday and paid floral tribute at the memorial ahead of the roadshow in Amritsar.

Before visiting the memorial, two senior AAP leaders visited Golden Temple to seek blessings.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife over the likely constitution of the Cabinet amidst reports of the top brass of the Aam Admi Party giving a free hand to its Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann to choose his ministerial colleagues.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly. (ANI)

