Chandigarh, Apr 10 (PTI) Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of "misusing" the state's intelligence apparatus for "political espionage" and also wrote to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, urging him to order a judicial or independent inquiry into it.

In a letter to Kataria, Jakhar referred to Mann's statement in the state assembly during the budget session last month in which he spoke about a meeting of Congress general secretary-incharge of party's Punjab affairs Bhupesh Baghel with the party MLAs in Delhi.

"'Main sarkar vich haan, mere kol intelligence di khabran aandian' (I am in the government and I get intelligence reports)," Mann had said.

Calling it a matter of "unprecedented impropriety", Jakhar, while referring to Mann's statement in the House, said, "This was not a passing remark or political bravado. It was a direct and unambiguous reference to the use of the official state intelligence apparatus, spoken in his capacity as the head of the government.

"In doing so, the CM effectively admitted to deploying state intelligence resources to monitor political opponents and the internal functioning of other political parties, including meetings held outside Punjab," the state BJP chief said.

In his letter to the governor, Jakhar said, "This constitutes a grave constitutional violation, an affront to the democratic ethos, and a serious breach of privilege. It is reminiscent of the darkest abuses of surveillance globally, including the Pegasus scandal and warrants immediate, non-negotiable action."

Jakhar further wrote, "This reeks of institutional capture, where governmental power is being brazenly weaponised against political opponents, not through debate or policy, but through covert surveillance and intimidation."

"Such conduct by a sitting chief minister, proudly declared on the floor of the House, constitutes a full-blown constitutional crisis. It strikes at the heart of our federal structure, violates the legal limits of executive power, and erodes public trust in state institutions. The intelligence wing of a state is not the private property of a political party," he stated.

The BJP leader pointed out that the Centre has consistently extended financial and infrastructural support to Punjab to modernise policing and intelligence operations, with the goal of enhancing public safety and improving law enforcement's technological capabilities.

"The redirection of such resources toward political snooping and surveillance against rivals and civilians is a misuse of state power and a violation of the very principles for which this support is extended," he alleged.

Jakhar also raised the issue of grenade blast at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar and said it was "the complete failure of the state intelligence setup to prevent or even anticipate the horrifying grenade blast".

"This was not a symbolic act, it was an act of terror carried out at the home of a senior public figure. If the state's intelligence had been focused on its constitutional role of protecting public safety rather than being diverted to political espionage, such a catastrophic lapse might have been avoided," he wrote.

Jakhar said the grenade blast incident at Kalia's residence was not an isolated incident.

"In the past seven months alone, the state has witnessed at least 16 grenade and explosive attacks of which 11 were targeted directly at police and law enforcement establishments. These are not random or low-intensity threats. They reflect a deliberate and growing attempt to destabilize law and order in a sensitive border state," he said.

"The seriousness of this matter is underscored by the Supreme Court's landmark observations in the Pegasus spyware case, where the Court reiterated that any form of surveillance must meet the tests of necessity, proportionality, and legality, and cannot be used as a tool to target individuals for political reasons," Jakhar said.

He also raised questions over the recent transfer of Punjab IPS officer R K Jaiswal from the post of Additional Director General of Police-Intelligence.

Jakhar sought from the governor to order a high-level judicial or independent inquiry into the "use of state intelligence for political purposes".

He also demanded protection of institutional integrity, and guarantee that state intelligence and police resources are not being used to "subvert" democratic freedoms or compromise public safety.

Jakhar also urged the governor to refer this matter to the central government and appropriate central investigative agencies.

"This recommendation gains further urgency from the fact that Punjab is a sensitive border state, and any misuse of the state's internal security apparatus - particularly for political purposes constitutes not only a breach of democratic governance, but a serious threat to national security," he stated.

