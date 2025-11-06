Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 6 (ANI): In two separate incidents along Punjab border, vigilant BSF troops recovered one assembled quadcopter and a packet of suspected heroin.

According to a release, based on specific information, alert BSF troops on Wednesday launched an extensive search operation in the suspected area near village Bagarian of Amritsar the last evening and successfully recovered one assembled quadcopter in damaged condition.

Also Read | Sukanta Majumdar Security Lapse: Union Minister and West Bengal BJP Leader's Convoy Attacked in Nabadwip (Watch Video).

In another operation, acting on a specific input of BSF intelligence wing, the alert BSF troops, jointly with Punjab Police, recovered one packet of heroin from a farming field near village Wan, Tarn Taran.

These swift and precise operations speak of alertness and keen observation of the BSF troops in thwarting nefarious plans of cross-border narco syndicates.

Also Read | Dev Deepawali 2025: PM Narendra Modi Shares Breathtaking Aerial Photos of Varanasi As City Dazzles in Divine Splendour on Dev Deepawali.

On Tuesday, continuing its diligent pursuit of rogue Pakistani drones, Border Security Force (BSF) troops thwarted yet more cross-border smuggling attempts along the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar.

According to a release, acting on precise information, alert BSF troops recovered one pistol with a magazine from a farming field near the village of Roranwala Khurd. The weapon was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, with illuminating strips and a metallic wire loop attached, indicative of a drone-dropping.

In another operation, following the observation of a drone movement and quick activation of technical countermeasures, BSF troops successfully brought down and recovered one DJI Mavic 4 Pro drone from fields near the village of Chak Allabaksh.

According to the release, these recoveries highlight the sharp vigilance, technological prowess and steadfast dedication of BSF troops in safeguarding the nation's borders and curbing the menace of cross-border smuggling in Punjab.

Last week, BSF and Punjab police, in a series of coordinated and intelligence-based operations, successfully foiled criminal activities in Punjab's border districts of Gurdaspur and Firozpur, leading to the arrest of one smuggler and the recovery of arms and ammunition.

The BSF troops, in collaboration with the Punjab Police, apprehended an Indian smuggler from near Dana Mandi in Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur. The accused is a resident of Kahlanwali village. A pistol with six live rounds has been recovered from his possession.

In another operation, the BSF received credible intel about miscreants planning to carry out criminal activities at the border area of village Maboke in Firozpur. However, the swift action by the BSF personnel led to the failure of their plans. The officials recovered 16 live rounds and a kirpan (sword) from the site. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)