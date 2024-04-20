Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], April 20 (ANI): The BSF recovered a drone carrying three packets of suspected heroin from the border area of Ferozepur district on Saturday, the BSF said in a press release.

On April 20, the BSF intelligence wing received information regarding the presence of a drone along with a consignment in the border area of district Ferozepur. Responding swiftly, BSF troops carried out an extensive search operation in the suspected area.

Taking to X BSF Punjab Frontier posted, "At about 5:20 pm, the search led to the successful recovery of one drone along with 3 packets of suspected heroin weighing around 2.710 kg. The packets were kept in a blue-coloured bag. A small torch and an illuminating green-coloured small ball were also found attached to the drone. The recovery took place in a farming field adjacent to Jangir Singh ki Dhani village in Ferozepur District."

The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Matrix 300 RTK.

A reliable input and prompt action of BSF troops thwarted yet another nefarious attempt of narcotics smuggling through drone from across the border. (ANI)

