Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], July 19 (ANI): Vigilant BSF troops intercepted a drone movement on the Tarn Taran border on Saturday and conducted a search operation in the suspected area to recover a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from an irrigated field ahead of the border security fence, adjacent to the village of Khemkaran.

According to the press release from BSF, sharp observation followed by swift action of BSF troops thwarted yet another illicit intrusion attempt of a rogue Pak drone from across the border.

Also Read | Special Intensive Revision: Preparation Over SIR in West Bengal to Start by First Week of August, Say Sources.

Earlier, BSF troops recovered six Pakistani drones along with four packets (over 2.30kg) of suspected heroin from the farming fields near Pulmoran village along the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar.

During the night hours of July 17, the BSF troops on duty intercepted successive drone intrusion on Amritsar border, said the force in a press release.

Also Read | Bihar Special Intensive Revision Exercise: 95.92% Electors Covered; 6 More Days Still Left, Says Election Commission of India.

Responding quickly, the technical counter measures deployed on border were activated, which neutralised every narco drone coming from the Pakistan side.

Subsequent search conducted by the BSF recovered four DJI Mavic 3 Classic drones with three packets of suspected heroin (gross weight-1.744 kg) from the farming fields near village- Pulmoran. The packets of narcotics were found attached to the drones. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)