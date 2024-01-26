Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], January 26 (ANI): In a joint raid, the Border Security Force (BSF) and STF Amritsar recovered suspected heroin, arms, and ammunition from a house in Gurdaspur's Deriwal Kiran village.

On the intervening night of January 25-26, on specific information of BSF, a joint raid was conducted by the BSF and STF Amritsar on the house of a suspect in Village Deriwal Kiran in District Gurdaspur, as per a press release from the BSF.

Also Read | Delhi: Two Women Given 'Triple Talaq' Outside Tis Hazari Courtrooms, FIRs Lodged.

"Further, during the search, the party successfully recovered six small plastic boxes suspected to contain heroin (gross weight - approximately 100 grams) along with 13 live rounds of .32 bore," as per the release .

Furthermore, based on the lead, at about 0430 hrs, another raid was conducted at the house of another suspect in Vill - Uppal, District Gurdaspur. During the raid, one gun (PAG type), 10 Rds, one round of .32 bore, and one pistol were recovered, the BSF said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 3.25 Lakh Devotees Offer Prayers at Ayodhya's Ram Temple on Republic Day (Watch Video).

Total recovery of six small plastic boxes containing suspected heroin, each weighing approximately 100 grams, one pistol and 14 rounds of .32 bore, one Gun (PAG type) and 10 rds,

"Yet another illicit attempt by the anti-national elements thwarted jointly by BSF and STF Amritsar, the BSF said in the release.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday recovered a China-made drone from a farming field in the Roranwala Khurd village in Punjab's Amritsar, an official statement by the BSF said.

According to the official statement, the recovery of the drone took place during the patrol by the BSF troops.

"On January 26, 2024, during the morning hours, while carrying out area domination patrolling ahead of the border fence, BSF troops observed a suspicious item at about 09:00 hrs," read the official statement.

On reaching nearby, the suspicious item revealed itself to be a small drone. BSF troops successfully recovered it," it added.

The recovered drone is a quadcopter made in China, according to the official statement.

Earlier this month, in a joint operation with Punjab Police, the BSF recovered a made-in-China drone from a field near Bharopal village in Amritsar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)