Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 7 (ANI): The Punjab Cabinet on Sunday gave ex-post approval for payment of enhanced pension through cheques under Old Age Pension and other Financial Schemes for the month of July 2021 as a one-time relaxation in the rules.

Thereafter, disbursement would be done through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) as before.

Pertinently, the Punjab Government enhanced the amount of pension under Old Age and other Financial Assistance from Rs 750 to Rs 1500 per month with effect from July 1, 2021. (ANI)

