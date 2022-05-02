Chandigarh, May 2 (PTI) The Punjab Cabinet on Monday gave approval to an amnesty scheme for small transporters whereby they will be able to pay motor vehicle tax within the next three months without any penalty.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann chaired the cabinet meeting here.

In a tweet, CM Mann said the duration for paying tax has been extended by three months.

Last month, Mann had announced that the transporters whose business suffered due to the coronavirus lockdown could pay their motor vehicle tax without any penalty in the next three months.

"In a bid to give much-needed relief to commercial vehicle operators, the Cabinet gave a go-ahead to the state Transport Department's amnesty scheme from May 6 to August 5 for collecting the motor vehicle tax," said a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office.

"However, the department will neither collect interest nor late fee while issuing the fitness certificate," said the spokesperson.

The Cabinet also gave approval to amend the relevant law for limiting only one pension for an MLA.

In the month of March, Mann had announced that former MLAs would get pension for only one term, doing away with the practice of drawing the benefit for each term served by them.

The spokesperson said the Cabinet gave approval regarding amendment to Clause 3(1) of The Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Act, 1977' to give MLAs of Punjab Vidhan Sabha one pension (irrespective of number of terms served) at new rate of Rs 60,000 per month plus dearness allowance.

It is instead of present provision according to which a member is being paid a pension of Rs 15,000 plus DA thereon for the first term, and an additional pension of Rs 10,000 plus DA thereon for every subsequent term.

The Punjab government will thus save around Rs 19.53 crore annually after this amendment, said the spokesperson.

To overcome the shortage of domestic coal supply especially during the paddy season, the Cabinet was apprised of the Union Ministry of Power's letter dated December 7, 2021, advising to use imported coal for blending purpose to the extent of four per cent for 2022-23 and to take necessary steps immediately to arrange imported coal by May.

Further, in view of the increased demand and consumption of electricity, the Ministry of Power instructed that the thermal power plants must import coal for blending purpose to meet the requirement at 10 per cent of the total requirement and ensure continuous power supply in the respective states.

The ministry has further instructed to ensure minimum required coal stocks in power plants before the onset of monsoon.

