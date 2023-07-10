Chandigarh, Jul 10 (PTI) Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials on Monday to take stock of the situation in the state due to continuous heavy rains and to speed up the relief work.

Rains continued to lash parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday, flooding many places, forcing the mobilisation of Flood Relief columns of the Army's Western Command to assist the two states in rescue and evacuation efforts.

Verma held the meeting with the administrative secretaries of the departments concerned, the deputy commissioners, state police chief Gaurav Yadav, senior superintendents of police and representatives of the Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The Punjab chief minister's Special Chief Secretary A Venu Prasad was also present at the meeting.

Civil and police administrations have been deployed in the field following Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's instructions to monitor the situation in the state, Verma said, adding that field officers should be in constant contact with public representatives.

He said that there was no dearth of funds to deal with the situation caused by heavy rains and Rs 33.50 crore has been released immediately from the disaster relief fund of the state.

In the meeting, the representative of the Water Resources Department said the water level in Bhakra Dam is 1614.89 feet against the capacity of 1,680 feet.

The water level in Pong Dam is 1350.63 feet while its capacity is 1,390 feet. In Ranjit Sagar Dam, the water level is 1,706.26 feet against the capacity of 1731.99 feet.

Asserting that saving lives was the top priority, Verma directed the officials that priority should be given to the safe evacuation of people from low-lying and flood-prone areas.

He asked the power and telecom departments to ensure uninterrupted service. The water supply department should also ensure providing clean drinking water while the health department should be prepared to fight waterborne diseases, he said.

The chief secretary took stock of the situation in which the deputy commissioners of Mohali, Patiala, Rupnagar and Sangrur districts said the situation is serious in some places, but the administration is working promptly.

