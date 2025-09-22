Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 22 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced the rollout of a state health insurance scheme under which every family in Punjab will be eligible for cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh.

Speaking about the initiative, Mann said the benefit would be provided through a 'CM Health Card', with the registration process beginning tomorrow.

"A few days ago, we announced that we would provide ₹10 lakhs health insurance to every family in the state. Using the CM Health Card, people will be able to avail the benefit of cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakhs. The registration for this scheme will start tomorrow. Under this health card, every citizen of Punjab will get free and better treatment," the Chief Minister said.

Mann added that the process will begin in Taran Taran and Barnala districts, where special health camps will be set up for two to three days.

"It will be a simple registration process using Aadhaar card, voter card or Passport," he explained.

In a post on X, the Punjab CM wrote that card will provide "quality treatment" for 2,000 health services.

CM Mann wrote, "People across the state will be able to avail the benefits of the Chief Minister Health Card after registration. Under this card, beneficiaries will receive free and quality treatment for 2,000 health services. Along with all government hospitals, most private hospitals in the state will also be linked to this scheme."

On September 17, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched 'Mission Chardikala' to support the state government's rehabilitation efforts for the flood-hit victims of the state.

In a video message, Mann announced the launch of 'Mission Chardikala' to rehabilitate affected families and urged citizens and Punjabis worldwide to contribute to the relief efforts.

Mann further said that the state has suffered losses of approximately Rs 13,800 crore due to floods as per the initial assessment.

The Chief Minister said, "Due to floods, Punjab has suffered losses of approximately Rs 13,800 crore as per the initial assessment. As water recedes, we will come to know the extent of the damage, and this figure could go up. People say this is the worst time in the history of Punjab. I say that these are the most testing times for Punjab. But any difficulty appears small before the determination and spirit of the people of Punjab. We have seen youth putting their lives in danger to save the lives of people in difficulty. This is our strength. This land of gurus, peers and martyrs is a blessed..."

"Families have to rehabilitate, and for this, we are starting 'Mission Chardikala'. I appeal to the people of the nation and all Punjabis across the world to stand by Punjab in this difficult time. I appeal to all to contribute towards rehabilitation in Punjab. All details are available on http://rangla.punjab.gov.in," he added. (ANI)

