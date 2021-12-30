Chamkaur Sahib (Rupnagar), Dec 30 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday announced Rs 2,500 as fixed monthly allowance for ASHA workers and Rs 800 per month hike in the allowance of mid day meal workers in the state.

He made these announcements during a rally at his constituency here and said that these decisions will entail an outlay of Rs 124.25 crore.

Addressing a gathering which mainly comprised ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) and mid day meal workers, Channi said fixed monthly allowance of Rs 2,500 for ASHA workers as against the earlier amount which they got on the basis of incentives, would be given to them.

It would cost the state exchequer to the tune of Rs 60 crore, thus benefiting nearly 22,000 ASHA workers.

Likewise, the ASHA workers would also be now entitled for the facility of cashless health insurance scheme up to Rs 5 lakh which would be done by the state government free of cost to cover them against the probable risk of inflicting any infectious disease while performing their duties, according to an official release.

Similarly, in a relief to nearly 42,500 mid day meal workers in the state, Channi announced to enhance their fixed allowance from Rs 2,200 to Rs 3,000 per month and it would entail an expenditure of Rs 64.25 crore.

He also said that ASHA and mid day meal workers would now be entitled for full maternity leave on the pattern of other women government employees.

Channi further said they will get the hiked fixed allowance from January 1 and in future they would be getting these allowances for 12 months, instead of 10 months earlier.

He said Guru Nanak Dev raised his voice against the maltreatment and discrimination meted out to women in the society and emphasised the need for giving equality to them.

Advocating the cause for giving equal opportunities for women in the society, Channi underscored the need to make them equal partners in the process of development to ensure inclusive growth in a holistic manner.

He said a congenial atmosphere to excel in different fields should be provided to women so as to enable them to serve the society in different roles of politicians, civil servants, academicians, professionals and above all public spirited persons to best of their capacities and capabilities.

