Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 6 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday stated that he is personally monitoring the situation after a deadly explosion at an oxygen cylinder and firecracker unit in Mohali's Industrial Area Phase 9 left two workers dead and three others injured.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "A report has been received about a major accident that occurred during the explosion of an oxygen cylinder at a private factory located in Industrial Area Phase 9, Mohali. It is reported that some people have tragically lost their lives, and some others are said to be injured. Administrative teams are present at the scene. I am receiving moment-to-moment updates on the rescue operations."

"We pray to the Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed souls and the speedy recovery of the injured. The Punjab Government stands with the affected families during this difficult time," he added.

According to officials, the blast occurred around 9 am at a unit engaged in manufacturing firecrackers and oxygen cylinders. The initial explosion of a single cylinder reportedly triggered a chain reaction, causing nearby cylinders to detonate with force.

Speaking to ANI, Mohali Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Damandeep Kaur said the explosion, which occurred around 9 am, was initially caused by the blast of a single oxygen cylinder.

"This morning, we received information about an oxygen cylinder explosion, and on reaching the spot, we found that two people were casualties and some were injured. The injured have been sent to the hospital, and the bodies are being taken for post-mortem," she said.

"The explosion was very powerful, where one oxygen cylinder exploded, causing a chain reaction and nearby cylinders also exploded... Two people died and three were injured. Further investigation is underway..." SDM further added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harsimran Singh Bal, who also visited the scene, identified the deceased as Asif and Devender.

"A blast occurred at this plant, leading to two casualties - Asif and Devender... This occurred at 9 AM and we reached well in time," Bal told ANI.

SP City Sirivennela said, "In the industrial area of Phase 11, a massive blast took place at around 9 AM in an oxygen cylinder plant, killing two employees and injuring 3... A preliminary investigation is ongoing, and we are still determining the cause. There might be some leakage still..."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

