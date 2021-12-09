India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat who died on Wednesday in chopper crash

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 9 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday expressed condolences over the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed force personnel in a chopper crash.

Taking Twitter the chief minister said, "My deepest condolences over the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others armed forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate and tragic crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts and prayers are with the family."

Also Read | Mundra Port Drug Seizure Case Being Investigated by NIA, Says Govt in Parliament.

"CM Charanjit Singh Channi expresses deep anguish over the tragic death of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others including NK Gursewak Singh from village Dode, Tarn Taran, in a chopper crash. It is a big loss to the nation. CM conveys heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," tweeted the Chief Minister's Office (CMO)

General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other personnel of the Armed Forces died after a military helicopter crashed in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said.

Also Read | RIP General Bipin Rawat: Lata Mangeshkar Condoles the Demise of Chief of Defence Staff, Says ‘Tearful Tributes to These Brave Sons of Mother India’.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," tweeted IAF.

Gen Rawat, India's first CDS was on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed near Coonor in the Nilgiris district.

CDS Rawat was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978. He previously served as Chief of the Army Staff from January 2017 to December 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)