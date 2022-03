Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 12 (ANI): After meeting singer Manmohan Waris in Mohali, Punjab Chief Ministerial-designate Bhagwant Mann will reach his home town in Punjab's Sangrur today.

He met singer Manmohan Waris, part of the famous Waris Brothers, in Mohali.

Mann's swearing-in ceremony will be held on March 16 at the native village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Khatkar Kalan.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Narinder Kaur Bharaj won from the Sangrur Assembly constituency. He defeated Vijay Inder Singla of Congress in Punjab Assembly Elections.

Mann on Saturday met Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh to stake a claim to form the government in the state.

Speaking to reporters today after meeting Purohit, Mann said, "I met Governor today. I handed over the letter of support from our MLAs and staked claims to form a government. The Governor asked us for the place and time of the oath ceremony."

"It will be held at the native village of Bhagat Singh, Khatkar Kalan, at 12.30 pm on March 16," he said.

Mann said that historic decisions will be taken soon after the government is formed after the oath-taking ceremony.

He said, "People from across Punjab will come to the ceremony, and they will also pay tribute to Bhagat Singh. We will have a good cabinet, and historic decisions, never made before, will be taken by the new government. So, you will have to wait."

Mann has invited Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal for the oath-taking ceremony.

Mann and Kejriwal will hold a roadshow in Amritsar on March 13 over the party's victory in the Assembly polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly. (ANI)

