Chandigarh [India], December 29 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday directed police to take action against those who were vandalising mobile towers in the state.

Amid reports of disconnection of power supply to various mobile towers across the state, Singh on Friday appealed to protesting farmers not to inconvenience people with such actions but "to continue to exercise the same restraint as they had been showing over the past several months of their agitation".Pointing out that telecom connectivity had become even more critical for people amid the COVID pandemic, the Chief Minister urged the farmers to show the same discipline and sense of responsibility which they had been exercising during their protest on the Delhi border, which has completed one month, and also earlier during their agitation in the state.

The disruption of telecom services would also seriously affect the state's already disturbed economy, he noted, exhorting the farmers to continue with their peaceful protests without causing any inconvenience to the citizens of Punjab.

Locals of Ekta Nagar near Moga vandalised a mobile tower on Sunday night, allegedly in support of farmers protesting against centre's farm laws.

Punjab Police stated that the connection has been restored at the mobile tower and added that the farmers were not involved in the incident. (ANI)

